COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Parks and golf courses are set to open in Costa Mesa following closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting at midnight on Tuesday, restrictions will be eased while golfing on public and private courses.
Social distancing and strict no-touch rules will remain in place.
The reopening guidelines also apply to all city parks except for Fairview Park, Bark Park, and the skate park, which remain closed.
Also in Orange County Tuesday, Newport Beach city leaders voted to keep the beach open during the pandemic after thousands flocked to the beach over the weekend.