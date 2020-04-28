LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the city of Los Angeles is making public spaces easier to navigate while staying healthy.
Many Angelenos will no longer have to worry about touching crosswalk buttons to cross busy intersections.
Over the past several weeks, the L.A. Department of Transportation has installed automatic walk cycles in neighborhoods with high pedestrian traffic. Initially launched in downtown L.A., the no-touch crosswalk features have expanded to Hollywood, Westlake, MacArthur Park, Chinatown, and Koreatown.
For the safety of all Angelenos we’ve deactivated pedestrian push signals starting in neighborhoods with high pedestrian activity so that crosswalks have automatic walk cycles. Look out for these new signs in locations where this change is in effect. https://t.co/L5ZGnE8CZ3 pic.twitter.com/iZUKBoKFkG
— LADOT (@LADOTofficial) April 16, 2020
On Tuesday, the LADOT announced that the feature will also be rolled out in the following neighborhoods:
- East Hollywood/Little Armenia
- Highland Park
- Miracle Mile
- Pico-Union/University Park
- South LA
- Studio City
- Van Nuys
“As Los Angeles continues to combat COVID-19, LADOT will examine and assess other areas in the city that may benefit from this signal feature,” the department said in a press release.