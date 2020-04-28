LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – JetBlue has become the first major U.S. airline to require passengers to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline announced that beginning on May 4, all passengers will be required to wear face coverings while aboard JetBlue flights.
The airline already requires its flight attendants to wear them.
Passengers will have to keep a covering over their nose and mouth during check-in, boarding, while in flight, and during deplaning.
Meanwhile, American Airlines reported Monday that next month, it will be begin handing out masks and sanitizing wipes to passengers.
All flight attendants will be required to wear masks beginning May 1. However, passengers will not be required to wear them.
With so few fliers due to the worldwide stay-at-home orders, it has become easier for passengers to social distance on planes. Los Angeles International Airport, the nation’s second largest airport, has seen its traffic decline 90 percent.