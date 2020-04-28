EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — With social distancing expected to remain in place through at least this summer, an El Segundo company has a new way for couples to share their big day with family and friends.
Couples forced to cancel their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic don’t have to wait until friends and family can fill churches and banquet rooms again. Smoke & Mirrors Productions in El Segundo is promising to professionally shoot and broadcast the big “I Do” via an online livestream.
“Your relatives can be a part of your wedding, or the event, and you know, once it’s all said and done, maybe you can have a big trip,” owner Sean Lyons said.
The wedding will take place in Smoke & Mirrors Production studios, where the couple in all their wedding finery will say their vows as the ceremony is blasted out to “guests” around the world over the internet.
Smoke & Mirrors Productions says they also plan to livestream DJ’s, comedians and eventually music bands.