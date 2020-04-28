



— California’s State Bar exam will be postponed until this fall and may go online, under an order from the state Supreme Court.

The state’s highest court ordered that State Bar, which had scheduled the exam for July, to postpone it to Sept. 9-10 and to make every effort to administer the exam online with remote or electronic proctoring.

The court made its decision due to “the health and safety issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the enormous challenges this public health crisis has placed before those who seek admission to the California bar, including the graduating law school class of 2020.”

Under the court’s order, the State Bar was also ordered to allow registrants until Sept. 8 to withdraw from the exam with a full refund of testing fees. First-year law school students who need to remain eligible for law school credit beyond the first year will also have an extra chance to take the required exam, instead of the current limit of three.