LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For people struggling with mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, the University of California Los Angeles has teamed up with Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative to provide a virtual toolkit.
The online care package provided by UCLA offers research-backed self-care tips and exercises rooted in the principles of cognitive-behavioral therapy.
“We are living through an inflection point in human history, and across the globe people are naturally experiencing increased stress, anxiety and depression,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block who voluntarily quarantined himself in March due to possible coronavirus exposure.
New installments, including videos, self-guided modules, tips and tools for managing depression, loneliness and worrying, will be posted on the website each week over the next month to health support people nationwide.
People without internet access can call 1-888-UC-8263 to talk to trained professionals as part of the initiative.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 or you can text HOME to 741741 to get help at any time.
If you’re in danger and having a mental health emergency, please call 911.