SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Parks in San Bernardino County were reopened to the public as summer temperatures sweep across the Southland.
Previous restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of coronavirus were eased on local trails, lakes, and parks.
Visitors are being asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask when in public.
Some areas remained closed as of Monday including playgrounds, barbeque, and camping areas.
On Monday San Bernardino health officials reported 21 additional cases and no new deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,772 cases and 82 deaths.