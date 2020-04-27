LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released surveillance on Monday of a shooting suspect in the Palms area.
The male suspect — described as about 30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds — was seen entering an apartment building on Mentone Avenue on April 18 at about 12:35 a.m., LAPD said.
He then exited the street and fired one round at an occupied unit, which missed the person inside.
The gunman isn’t believed to have any connection to the building and fled the scene in a possibly gray or white four-door vehicle.
He was wearing a light-colored scarf on his head, a black sweatshirt, white T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.
LAPD also said he appeared to have had a tribal tattoo, which was revealed after he took off his shirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Pacific Division Detective Lin at 310-482-6395.
You can also 800-222-TIPS or visit LAPDOnline.org, and visit the “Anonymous Web Tips” tab.
