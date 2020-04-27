



— As thousands flocked to Orange County beaches over the weekend, health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 2,126.

The county also reported the death toll remained unchanged from Sunday at 39.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 148 on Sunday to 157 on Monday, with those being treated in intensive care units jumping from 55 to 62.

Of the county’s total cases, 36 involve people under 18 years old; 187 are between 18-24; 353 are between 25-34; 318 are between 35-44; 411 are between 45-54, and 377 are between 55-64, 227 are 65-74, 133 are 75-84, and 84 are 85 and older.

Of the deaths, five percent were 25 to 34 years old, eight percent were 35 to 44, 10 percent are 45-54, 18 percent are 55-64, 13 percent are 65-74, 28 percent are 75-84, and 18 percent are 85 and older. Of the deaths 31 percent were either white or Asian, 28 percent were Latino, five percent were black and five percent were categorized as “other.”

As of Monday, the county has tested 26,347 people.

Unlike neighboring counties, some Orange County beaches remained open over the weekend, drawing thousands of visitors.

Despite state-wide safer-at-home orders, crowds flocked to Orange County beaches over the weekend drawing criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The images down in Orange County and Ventura County, on our beaches, those images are an example of what not to see,” Newsom said.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off,” he added. “This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful, sunny day.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said closing beach parking was meant to deter visitors from flocking to the beaches.

“It’s an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods,” Braun said. “We’re taking an education approach first and volunteer compliance. (There were) no reports of any large-scale issues.”

