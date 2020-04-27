



The Los Angeles Chargers made six selections in the 2020 NFL Draft over the course of the weekend. Their biggest moves came during Thursday’s first round when they selected their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert and traded back into the first round to snag Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Head coach Anthony Lynn praised Herbert’s abilities and his college production, though he did say that missing OTAs could have an effect on how early the QB sees the field.

“I’ll tell you especially the quarterback position, that could have a huge impact on those guys, not getting those reps,” said Lynn in a video conference. “I don’t care how smart you are until you get out there and get those reps especially with a new offense and maybe doing things differently than you’ve done in the past like playing underneath he center, that’s going to be hard if we don’t have camps.”

Still, selecting the QB sixth overall, there’s an expectation that he will start at some point in the 2020 season. As for Murray, Lynn was particularly impressed by what he saw in the pre-draft interview process.

“But this man’s intangibles, his presence when he walks into a room – he’s just a natural-born leader and I love that he’s passionate about this game,” said to the team website. “It just comes through in the interview process that I had with him.”

The first round picks weren’t all the team did in the draft however. They selected running back John Kelley from UCLA (4th round), wide receiver Jon Reed from Virginia (5th round), safety Alohi Gilman from Notre Dame (6th round), and Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (7th round). The team’s performance over the weekend drew pretty good reviews from across the draft expert spectrum.

🚨 2020 NFL Draft | Team Grades I combined the grades of these guys for GPA: Chad Reuter

Vinnie Iyer

PFF

Luke Easterling

Andy Benoit

Daryl Slater

Doug Farrar

Dan Kadar

Mark Maske

Ryan Dunleavy

Mel Kiper Jr

Nate Davis

Thor Nystrom Thanks for your work – much appreciated 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2CJDaYYtBJ — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) April 26, 2020

The team ranks 20th on that chart compiled by Twitter user Rene Brugner, but that’s mainly due to two C’s and a C- from three of the experts. Every other expert gave them at least a B- or above, with Chad Reuter of NFL.com and Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire giving the team A’s.

While draft grades are an exercise in futility this soon after the draft, it’s an interesting insight into how the experts believe the team did.

In addition to the draftees, the team added a full class of 19 undrafted free agents this weekend as well.