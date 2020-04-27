Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An additional two Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 81.
As of Monday, 33 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who have tested positive for the virus rose to 22 Monday, Kellogg reported.
Out of the LAFD employees, 15 have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.