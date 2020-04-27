LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating egg attacks in South LA.

The suspects were reportedly driving around near Florence Avenue and Central Avenue, asking people to come to the car before throwing eggs at them.

In one video that the LASD shared on Twitter, a passenger was seen calling to a vendor to ask about prices.

Thanks for the tweets reporting this disgusting egg attack in #SouthLa near #Florence Av & Central Av. To the suspect tho: During this #pandemic, choose to #stayhome next time. In the meantime, we'll be in touch. Tips? @LACrimeStopper1 @CENLASD pic.twitter.com/oRVuqf3Xks — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 28, 2020

The passenger then told the vendor that he dropped something, and while the vendor was looking down, the passenger threw an egg at him and laughed as the car drove away.

The LASD called the incident “disgusting” and continued to urge people to stay at home as much as possible during this pandemic.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to authorities.