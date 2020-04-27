Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported more cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, though neither reported any additional deaths.
In San Bernardino, health officials reported 21 additional cases and no new deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,772 cases and 82 deaths.
As of Monday, 17,577 San Bernardino County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Ventura County reported six new cases and no new deaths, bringing its countywide totals to 503 cases and 17 deaths.
Of those 503 confirmed cases, 271 people have recovered from the illness and 29 were in the hospital with seven in intensive care units.
As of Monday, the county has tested 9,282 people.