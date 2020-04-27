NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Hot weather drew July Fourth-like crowds to Newport Beach this weekend, and city officials are now considering temporarily closing its beaches again to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
Newport Beach city leaders will hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider shutting down its beaches for the next three weekends after tens of thousands of people flocked to the coast to enjoy the balmy, sunny weather.
In contrast, beaches in Los Angeles County from Malibu to the South Bay were empty despite the first hot weekend of the year.
Most beaches in Orange County remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. In Huntington Beach, police tweeted that most people observed social distancing guidelines.
Despite what’s being reported, the majority of our beach goers are complying to social distancing. Please see our link below for more information about how we're taking care of our beaches. #huntingtonbeach #onehb #hbreadyhttps://t.co/WUpsTiutXa
— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) April 26, 2020
Lifeguards across Orange County’s beaches were vigilant, reminding beachgoers to keep moving or to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people, but some citations were issued for people who refused to move.
A Change.org petition demanding the Orange County Board of Supervisors shut down beaches has more than 500 signatures.
Further south, protesters demanded their beaches reopen. San Diego County beaches will reopen Monday to surfers and swimmers, but no one will be allowed to sit on the sand and sunbathe.