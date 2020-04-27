EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The city of El Monte is giving out dozens of grants to local businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Monday, local businesses can apply for $10,000 one-time grants.
Up to 55 businesses will receive help, the city said. Businesses must have less than 20 employees to qualify. The money can be used for overhead expenses such as covering rent, utilities.
The program was approved by the El Monte City Council and is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development .
Businesses can begin applying at 9 a.m. Monday.
“Businesses are the backbone of our community and we like to make sure they are taken care of in this time of need.” Mayor Andre Quintero said in a statement Sunday.
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors established a public-private relief fund for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.