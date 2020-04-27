LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has given LAUSD a $250,000 “challenge grant” to help the district continue to provide meals through its 63 Grab & Go Food Centers.
The grant was announced Monday morning by Superintendent Austin Beutner, who set up the LA Students Most In Need charity to support students during the unprecedented school closure to slow the spread of coronavirus. The charity is supporting the district’s Grab & Go Centers, which are providing meals, books, baby supplies, sports equipment, technology and internet access to students.
“Chuck Lorre contributed $250,000 earlier this month, and today has committed another $250,000 as a challenge grant — he will match other donations we can raise up to that amount,” Beutner said in a statement. “Just $20 will provide a week’s worth of lunches to a hungry child.”
Lorre, the writer and producer behind CBS hit comedies like “Young Sheldon” and “The Big Bang Theory,” founded the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation to fund programs in education, health and the arts.
Lorre said he has been both inspired and shaken by the 13 million meals served to students and their families by the district.
“With more than 600,000 public school students receiving their education remotely for the foreseeable future, the food that was once delivered in cafeterias needs to be made available at home,” he said in a statement. “The need is immediate and the time to act is now.”
Donations can be made by texting “NEED” to 76278 or at LAStudentsMostInNeed.org.