



— Film lovers who feel like they have exhausted the offerings of most streaming services have a new option for something to watch — the films that were set to premiere at the South by Southwest Festival.

Dozens of films that would have made their debut at SXSW will be streamed for free by Amazon, starting today. The festival was scheduled to take place last month but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the titles that will be streamed include “My Darling Vivan,” which takes a look at Johnny Cash’s first wife, and “Selfie,” a film about our shortcomings in the digital world.

An Amazon Prime membership is not required to watch. Anyone with an Amazon account can livestream any of the independent films through May 11.