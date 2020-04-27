BURBANK (CBSLA) — The 5 Freeway through Burbank is back open after being fully shut down to allow a bridge over the freeway to be demolished.
All northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down Saturday from the 134 Freeway in Griffith Park, along with the southbound lanes at the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area.
Caltrans is building a new, more modern bridge to replace the demolished Burbank Boulevard bridge.
Accelerated drone footage of final demolition & clean-up of Burbank Blvd. Bridge at I-5 this morning (Sun. 4/26.) Demo completed before noon. K-rails have been placed. We are striping, paving & performing maintenance in other ares of the closure before we open lanes. @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/A2DyTGryVF
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 27, 2020
Demolition was completed before noon on Sunday. The freeway was reopened at about 2 a.m. Monday, and all ramps and freeway connectors will reopen by 6 a.m.