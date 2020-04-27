COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:5 Freeway, Burbank, Burbank news, Caltrans, Freeway Closure


BURBANK (CBSLA) — The 5 Freeway through Burbank is back open after being fully shut down to allow a bridge over the freeway to be demolished.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down Saturday from the 134 Freeway in Griffith Park, along with the southbound lanes at the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area.

Caltrans is building a new, more modern bridge to replace the demolished Burbank Boulevard bridge.

Demolition was completed before noon on Sunday. The freeway was reopened at about 2 a.m. Monday, and all ramps and freeway connectors will reopen by 6 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply