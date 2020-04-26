BANNING (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man being held on bail at a Riverside County jail who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Sunday.
According to Sgt. Mark Wallace, the inmate died “from what appeared to be complications related to COVID-19.”
An exact cause of death had not yet been determined, Wallace cautioned.
The sergeant said the inmate was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and first displayed flu-like symptoms on April 13, and was tested for the coronavirus. The following day, the inmate’s test came back positive.
Last Monday, corrections officers became aware the inmate’s symptoms had worsened.
“Medical staff assessed the inmate, determined the inmate required further treatment at a hospital, and the inmate was transported by ambulance to an area hospital,” Wallace said.
Sheriff’s officials said the inmate died Sunday while hospitalized. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The inmate had been behind bars since 2018 for an alleged burglary and arson and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, City News Service reported.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)