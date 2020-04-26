PASADENA (CBSLA) — Now through May 2nd, the city of Pasadena plans to hold “Restaurant Week” with take-out and delivery options.
Below is a list of restaurants participating:
• Alexander’s Steakhouse | http://www.alexanderssteakhouse.com
• All India Cafe | http://www.allindiacafe.com
• Arroyo Chop House | http://www.arroyochophouse.com
• Bacchus Kitchen | https://www.bacchuskitchen.com/menu
• Baja Fresh | http://www.bajafresh.com
• Bistro 45 | http://www.bistro45.com
• Bone Kettle | http://www.bonekettle.com
• Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine | http://www.cabreras.com
• California Pizza Kitchen | https://www.loc8nearme.com/california/pasadena/california-pizza-kitchen/1119411/
• Chaaste Family Market | http://www.chaastefamilycatering.com
• Clearman’s Galley, aka The Boat | http://www.clearmansgalley.com
• Clearman’s North Woods Inn | http://www.clearmansrestaurants.com
• Coffee + Plants, LLC | http://www.coffeeandplantsla.com
• Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse & Jazz Club | http://colombosrestaurant.com/
• The Counter
• Crack Shack Pasadena | crackshack.com
• Dan Modern Chinese
• Dave & Buster’s | http://www.daveandbusters.com
• Dog Haus | http://www.doghausdogs.com
• Domino’s Pizza-Colorado Blvd.
• Domino’s Pizza-Los Robles
• Edwin Mills by Equator | edwinmills.com
• El Cholo Restaurant | http://www.elcholopasadena.com
• El Portal Restaurant | http://www.elportalrestaurant.com
• Entre Nous | Entrenousfrenchbistro.com
• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar | http://www.flemingssteakhouse.com
• Fox’s Restaurant | http://www.foxsaltadena.com
• Granville | http://www.granville.net
• Green Street Tavern | http://www.GreenStreetTavern.net
• The Hat
• Hope Cafe & Catering | http://www.hopecafeandcatering.com
• Il Fornaio
• Kathleen’s Restaurant | http://www.KathleensRestaurant.com
• Kings Row Gastropub | http://www.kingsrowpub.com
• La Grande Orange Cafe | http://www.lgostationcafe.com/
• Lavender & Honey Espresso Bar | http://www.lavenderandhoneyespresso.com
• Lucky Baldwins Trappiste Pub and Cafe | http://www.luckybaldwins.com
• Madeline Garden Bistro & Venue | http://www.madelinegarden.com
• Margarita’s | http://www.margaritaspasadena.com
• Maria’s Italian Kitchen | http://www.mariasitaliankitchen.com
• May Catering | http://www.May-catering.com
• Mi Piace
• Mijares Mexican Restaurant
• Nothing Bundt Cakes | http://www.nothingbundtcakes.com
• Osawa Shabu Shabu & Sushi | http://www.theosawa.com
• Panda Restaurant Group
• Parkway Grill | http://www.theparkwaygrill.com
• Pasadena Sandwich Company | http://www.pasadenasandwichcompany.com
• Paul Martin’s American Grill | paulmartinsamericangrill.com
• Pie’N Burger | http://www.pienburger.com
• President Thai Restaurant | http://www.president-thai.com
• Raffi’s Catering and Banquet | raffiscatering.com
• The Raymond 1886, | http://www.theraymond.com
• Roscoe’s House of Chicken n’ Waffles | http://www.roscoeschickenandwaffles.com
• Ruth’s Chris Steak House | http://www.ruthschris.com
• Slater’s 50/50 | http://www.slaters5050.com
• Chick-fil-A | https://www.chick-fil-a.com/ecoloradoblvd./
• Choza 96 | http://www.choza96.com
• Cindy’s Restaurant | http://www.cindyseaglerock.com
• Domino’s Pizza-Arroyo Parkway
• Foothill | foothill.co
• Green Street Restaurant | http://www.greenstreetrestaurant.com
• La Tea Da | http://www.latea-da.com
• Lucky Baldwins Delirium Pub and Cafe | http://www.luckybaldwins.com
• McDonald’s Restaurants
• Shiro Restuarant | restaurantshiro.com
• Smitty’s Grill vwww.smittysgrill.com
• SORRISO-Bar Celona | http://www.barcelonapasadena.com
• Stonefire Grill | http://www.stonefiregrill.com
• Sushi Roku Pasadena | http://www.sushiroku.com
• The Great Maple | http://thegreatmaple.com/
• The Kitchen for Exploring Foods | http://www.thekitchen.net
• The Pan | thepan1.com
• The Stand | http://www.thestand.com
• True Food Kitchen | http://www.TrueFoodKitchen.com
• Umami Burger Pasadena | http://www.umamiburger.com
• URTH Caffe | http://www.urthcaffe.com
• White Horse Bar Lounge | http://www.whitehorsepasadena.com
“Please support our local restaurants while they are still open,” commented Paul Little, president and CEO of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. “Your business now could mean the difference between opening and closing for many of the places we all love so much.”
For a complete list of restaurants open in the Pasadena area, visit http://www.pasadenarestaurantweek.com.