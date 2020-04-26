LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday confirmed 440 additional coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.

The county’s total stands at 19,528 cases and 913 deaths.

Ninety-three percent of people who died from coronavirus had underlying health conditions.

“The most difficult part of the COVID-19 pandemic is losing people to the virus. To all of you who have lost loved ones, we are deeply sorry,” said LA County Director of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “As we have more information about who is dying, we are reminded that the work ahead requires that we address issues of disproportionality that result in higher rates of death among African Americans, Latinx and Asians as well as residents living in poverty. Ensuring access to testing, early treatment and care, and economic support among those communities at higher risk of devastating outcomes associated with COVID-19, is essential.”

African Americans continue to have the highest rate of death for coronavirus compared to other groups at 13 deaths per 100,000 people, officials said.

Based on the cases reported and race and ethnicity information available, 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which includes shortness of breath, cough and fever, is advised to self-isolate at home for seven days and until they are symptom-free for 72 hours.

If someone has had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus or is presumed to be infected, they must quarantine for 14 days from the last contact.

Health experts say the best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

L.A. County officials are also encouraging residents to continue practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings in public.