SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday launched a homicide investigation in the city of San Clemente after a man in his 40s was found dead inside a home.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the home in the 3000 block of Calle Frontera around 10:30 p.m. Saturday following disturbance calls.
When they arrived, they made entry into the home and found the victim. No one else was inside the home at the time.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of loved ones.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call authorities at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).