SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people in the community attended a parade in Simi Valley on Sunday to honor the life of fallen marine Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo.
The 34-year-old decorated war hero and father died in March but hasn’t had a proper burial due to coronavirus restrictions.
“As much loss as this has been to us with Diego’s death, March 8th, we’ve also had an overwhelming amount of community support,” said his mother Kathryn Steffen.
Pongo was in the Marine Corps for 16 years and had missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He died while accompanying Iraqi security forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS stronghold.
“We miss our son so much, he’s in our hearts so much,” his father Carlos Pongo said.
The family is planning a full memorial service to be held at Arlington National Cemetery as soon as it’s allowed.