BURBANK (CBSLA) — Work on Sunday was expected to continue on the demolition of the Burbank bridge.
The massive construction has the 5 Freeway shut down in the area through Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
“Fortunately, a lot of people are staying home taking the COVID-19 precautions, so traffic has been lighter,” said CHP Officer Vince Ramirez. “It’s a great time, actually, to take on a project like this.”
The closure was impacting all lanes of the northbound I-5 at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo, as well as the southbound lanes at the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.
“Our crews will capitalize on this opportunity to complete other construction and maintenance within the I-5 closure limit,” said Caltrans District 7 Director John Bulinski. “If possible, stay home or do only local, essential activities.”
The bridge will be reconstructed as part of Caltrans’ project to add carpool lanes in both directions. The new bridge is anticipated to be complete by mid-2021 and the freeway widening is expected to be complete by the end of 2021, according to Caltrans.
Interstate 5 will remain closed through 2 a.m. Monday, April 27, in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.