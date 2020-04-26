Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) — A major freeway project to demolition the Burbank bridge got underway Saturday.
The demolition resulted in Caltrans beginning a 36-hour closure of the Interstate 5. The closure was impact all lanes of the northbound I-5 at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo, as well as southbound lanes of the I-5 at the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.
Detour signs were visible.
Interstate 5 will remain closed through 2 a.m. Monday, April 27, in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.
The new bridge and I-5 carpool lanes will be constructed, with a planned opening in 2021.