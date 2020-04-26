Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A total of 79 Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, according to officials.
Thirty-three individuals have recovered and returned to duty.
One employee is still hospitalized and those remaining at self-isolating at home.
Within the Los Angeles Fire Department, 22 employees have now tested positive for the virus and 14 have recovered and returned to work.
The remaining employees are recovering at home in self-isolation.
No LAFD employees have been hospitalized.
