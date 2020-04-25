Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Lynwood area.
Deputies responded to the 11700 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday following a report of a dead body.
When they arrived, they discovered the victim inside a structure. He appeared to have sustained blunt force trauma to his head.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway with detectives continuing to canvas the area in search of witnesses, evidence, and surveillance.
Those with any information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.