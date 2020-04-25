



— As high temperatures descend upon the Southland, residents are getting their first tastes of summer. But instead of ringing in the heat with barbecues and pool parties, local health officials are pleading with everyone to stay home and avoid gatherings.

San Fernando Valley resident Ruth Ortega said she and her family will still be having a cookout, but they won’t be inviting anyone over.

“We’re still trying to keep our distance and be safe,” she said.

With public parks and pools closed, many are wishing they had access to more space to get outdoors.

Soraya McGibbon is an essential worker, delivering groceries for Instacart. She said once she’s done delivering groceries she’ll cool down at home. She has a pool, but she won’t be inviting anyone over until it’s safe.

“Not even my own children can come and visit, which is really a tough situation,” she said.

L.A. County set up several cooling centers to help families without air conditioning escape the heat. Even those who do have access to air conditioning are experiencing more issues, now that they’re staying inside.

Air conditioning repairman Rod Rodriguez said his company has seen an uptick in the number of repairs they’ve done, due to the fact that so many L.A. residents are kicking on the AC.

“A lot of people are working from home now, and they are using their systems quite a bit more,” he said. “And they are concerned about the indoor air quality.”

The hot weather poses challenges for families, who are being asked to stay inside to continue slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Public health officials are imploring everyone to stay home.

Some beaches in Orange County, such as Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, remain open, although most parking lots are closed — making parking difficult if not impossible — and social-distancing requirements remain in force. There were about 9,000 people at Huntington Beach Thursday, lifeguards told CBS2.

CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh called the heat “extreme and dangerous.”

Temperatures are about 20 degrees higher than what they usually average for this time of year, Gersh said. Highs at this time of April are in the low 70s.

“Today, tomorrow are going to be your two hottest days of this heatwave, with more records into this afternoon, and possibly more records into tomorrow as well,” Gersh said on Friday. “Yesterday we tied records in places like Camarillo and Burbank.”

L.A. officials have opened several cooling centers. They will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and follow social distancing guidelines.

