LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly three dozen firefighters responded to a garage fire on Saturday evening.
The fire broke out in an unattached garage at 842 East 92nd Street in the Green Meadows around 4:52 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Thirty-four firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to the house and extinguished the flames in about 17 minutes, officials said.
One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.