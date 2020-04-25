Comments
BURBANK (CBSLA) — A major freeway project starts Saturday.
Caltrans will close Interstate 5 for 36 hours, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, and ending at 2 a.m. Monday, April 27, in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.
The closure will impact all lanes of the northbound I-5 at the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo.
Southbound lanes of the I-5 will also be closed at the 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.
Detour signs will be visible.
The freeway will be closed while crews demolish the Burbank Boulevard bridge over I-5 in Burbank.
A new bridge and I-5 carpool lanes will be constructed, with a planned opening in 2021.