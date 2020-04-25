BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli of the city of Beverly Hills will be retiring from the department next month, it was announced Saturday.
George Chavez, the City Manager, said Spagnoli’s retirement will take effect May 15th.
“During the Chief’s tenure, crime was reduced while the department increased diversity, public outreach, best practices and advancements in technology,” said Chavez. “We thank Chief Spagnoli for her service to our community and her three decades of public service in law enforcement.”
Spagnoli joined the department in 2016, after serving as chief for the city of San Leandro for five years prior.
“I am grateful to have served Beverly Hills and proud of the accomplishments over the past 4 years to keep this world-class community one of the safest in the nation,” said Chief Spagnoli.
An interim chief is expected to be named in the weeks to come.