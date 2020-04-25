LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As this weekend’s weather begins to warm, health officials across the region were warning the public to follow social distancing guidelines.
Along the stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, signs were posted, warning motorists that beaches between Santa Monica and Malibu remain closed.
To help residents beat the heat, the Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks and the County’s Office of Emergency Management announced the opening of 10 cooling centers.
Although Safer at Home orders remained in place, the centers planned to follow social distancing guidelines. They include:
• Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., 323-225-9339;
• Mid-Valley Senior Center at the Sepulveda Recreation Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, 818-892-0892;
• Robert Wilkinson Multipurpose Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave. in Northridge, 818-756-7741;
• Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674;
• Jocelyn Center, 210 N. Chapel Ave. in Alhambra;
• Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St. in Burbank;
• Colonel Leon Washington Park, 8908 South Maie Ave. in South Los Angeles;
• Robinson Park Community Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena;
• El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St. in Sylmar; and
• Whittier Community Center, 7630 Washington Ave. in Whittier.
For more information about their hours of operation, call 213-202-2700, or visit: http://www.laparks.org.
To date, at least 848 people have now died from the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, with more than 18,517 cases confirmed county-wide.