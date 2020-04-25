GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Two people — a man and a woman — remained hospitalized on Saturday following a double shooting in Garden Grove.
The incident unfolded just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Barclay Street and Maureen Drive.
It was there that officers responded following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the victims who were trying to transport themselves to the hospital.
Prior to the shooting, police say a male suspect got out of a car, and fired numerous rounds at the two victims who were standing at the street corner. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan. An investigation is underway.
Anyone with more information was asked to call Detective Lazenby at (714) 741-5856.