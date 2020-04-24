Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Stunning footage of glowing dolphins gliding through the water was captured off the Newport Beach coastline Wednesday night.
The video, taken aboard a whale watching boat, showed the dolphins as bioluminescent streaks of blue as they whooshed and shimmied their way through the waters.
The footage was shot by photographer Patrick Coyne and posted to social media by Newport Coastal Adventure. Check it out below: