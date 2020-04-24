



Tia Mowry has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager.

Mowry and her twin sister Tamara sprung onto the scene in the 1990s on the hit sitcom “Sister, Sister” and since then Tia has also been in other big shows like “The Game,” and “Family Reunion” on Netflix. The actor recently tried to get her son to watch some of her old work.

“He’s seen little snippets of Sister, Sister because that’s online and I’ve shown him,” said Mowry in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. This past Halloween, Twitches comes on all the time. I was so excited. I said, look who that is. He wasn’t interested. I was wrong and totally thought he was going to get into it and like it. Literally 10 minutes in he had changed the channel. It hurt my feelings.

After being a child actor, Mowry now has the luxury of working with kids on “Family Reunion.” Her son loves the show and the actor is proud of how the series isn’t afraid to tackle important topics like police brutality and racial inequality.

“It has been incredible. I love going to work on that show, mainly because of the environment,” said Mowry. “It’s been so amazing to sit back and learn as an actress and I love working with kids. They’re so much fun and so entertaining. It’s a great set. Working with Netflix has been wonderful. They’ve allowed us to tap into storylines that we wouldn’t be able to on other networks. It’s been great to dive into storylines that are authentic to African-American cultures. It’s rewarding and purposeful. One of the stories that was touched on was there can be police brutality with young African-American males. We did a storyline on that with my sons and it really touched home. I have a young son who is eight years old and it was great to be able to talk about a topic like that.”

“Family Reunion” is streaming on Netflix now. Television has changed a lot since Mowry’s days on “Sister, Sister” and she has overcome many challenges in her journey.

“I think the toughest thing is growing up in front of the public’s eye,” said Mowry. “You’re learning about yourself and you have growing pains. You have growing pains and the whole world is looking at you. That was pretty challenging and difficult. The hardest thing for me as a child actor and growing as a woman is getting people to see you as an adult and seeing you as a woman. Sometimes what happens is that you’re portrayed as this actor and you’re on this television show, people pigeonhole you and put you in this box. They don’t think you can play or portray a character that’s an adult. Navigating through those waters was challenging.

In addition to her television work, Mowry also recently launched a new supplement company called Anser. The actor made the move because of her own personal health issues that she’s dealt with in the past.

“I have a supplement line called Anser. My motivation or inspiration for coming up with this line was my own personal health journey,” said Mowry. “I have been diagnosed with something called endometriosis and a lot of African-American women happen to be diagnosed with this. Endometriosis is a highly inflammatory condition that can cause infertility. I’m in my 20’s and I’m with the love of my life and I want to have babies. I was able to have kids after changing my diet. I no longer had migraines, I no longer had eczema. I wanted to share this with the world and that’s why I came out with a supplement line called Anser.”

