



— Some have said that music can heal the wounds that medicine cannot touch. One Santa Clarita man wants to use his skills as a composer to do just that during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just wanted to put something out in the world to make people feel better because everybody was so stressed, scared and doom and gloom,” Shie Rozow said.

The 48-year-old is a composer and music editor who has worked in the film and television industry for 20 years. Like many others, he is out of work due to the pandemic. So, he used his time to create a mash-up arrangement of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “What a Wonderful World.”

He then reached out to other musicians to help him create a virtual symphony.

The musicians downloaded sheet music that Rozow wrote for all the instruments, recorded their parts, and sent the audio and video back to Rozow.

“They were attracted to the idea of coming together even though it’s all independently, it’s a way of coming together,” Rozow said.

He worked with a video editor for two and a half weeks to blend, sync, and showcase the talents of 82 mostly local musicians.

Rozow sang, and so did his 8-year-old son Zack. They hope the video will bring comfort and also raise funds for the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

“They have this emergency COVID-19 fund to help people who are out of work, anybody in the industry,” Rozow said.

So far, Rosow says the response to the video has been overwhelming.

“To know that you’ve touched people is just, that’s magic right there,” he said.

Click here to watch the full arrangement.