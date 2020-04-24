Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has reported five new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 76.
In a press release Friday, the department said 33 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to duty. One individual is hospitalized, and all others are self-isolating at home.
The number of Los Angeles Fire Department cases remained at 20 on Friday, officials said. Fourteen employees have recovered and returned to work, while six are isolated at home. None are hospitalized.