LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 61 employees and 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Friday, 295 employees have been quarantined, and 612 have returned to work.
Meanwhile, 2,240 inmates have been quarantined and 92 have been isolated.
Of the inmates, 47 have tested positive since the pandemic began. As of Friday, 28 inmates remained positive and 19 were said to have recovered.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
Inmates currently in isolation have either tested positive or are awaiting results.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)