



— Jeffrey Boyd didn’t initially test positive for coronavirus, but his doctor at Riverside Community Hospital treated him for the virus anyway.

Boyd says the move saved his life.

“My doctor was just super aggressive,” he said.

Boyd was first diagnosed with pneumonia. Even though he had several negative test results for coronavirus, he said his doctor recognized the symptoms and treated him as if he were positive. Eventually, he did test positive.

“I’m glad they did,” he said. “If they had waited around for a positive, I don’t think I’d be here now.”

Despite the aggressive treatment, Boyd was still on a ventilator for 15 days. While he was in a medically induced coma, his 30-year-old son also spent five days in the hospital being treated for the virus.

His wife waited until he was in recovery to tell him.

“I probably got my son sick,” he said, adding he believes he contracted the virus at an Oregon State basketball game in Las Vegas in March.

Boyd said the most frustrating part is he will never truly know where he contracted COVID-19, or where anyone contracts it for that matter. He does know that the staff at Riverside Community Hospital saved his life and lifted his spirits.

“It means the world,” he said. “They lifted my spirits up every day.”