SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison in New York and is headed to Los Angeles to spend 90 days under house arrest.
A federal judge is allowing him to serve 90 days at a home in Southern California due to coronavirus concerns.
Avenatti reportedly had pneumonia last year, putting him at high risk to contract the virus.
Three months from now, Avenatti will self-surrender and the conditions of his release will be reevaluated, attorney Dean
Steward said.
He was found guilty earlier this year of attempting to extort Nike of $20 million.
He is also awaiting trial in Santa Ana for allegedly stealing several million dollars from clients.
If that trial — currently scheduled for July — is rescheduled, Judge James Selna may keep Avenatti out of jail, Steward said.
Avenatti will be under strict rules in his house arrest, in which he cannot leave the premises unless it is due to a medical emergency, the attorney said.
