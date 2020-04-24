LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a federal partnership Friday that will employ eateries to prepare and deliver three meals a day to eligible seniors.
The move will allow restaurants across the state to rehire workers, Newsom said.
Under the agreement, FEMA and local governments will provide an unlimited number of meals to qualifying seniors, with restaurants being reimbursed at rates ranging from $16 for each breakfast to $28 for each dinner.
The announcement comes as the unemployment rate across the U.S. is estimated to be 15 percent, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression.
Newsom also announced 93 new coronavirus deaths in California as Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,254 and 1,562 deaths statewide.
Hospitalizations continued to be flat with “no statistical growth”, while ICU numbers were up 1 percent, indicating social distancing measures were working, the governor added.
Still, Newsom suggested the data was not enough to consider revisiting California’s stay-at-home guidance.
“Some encouraging signs but we’re not in a position to say…that any new lights are yet green,” he said.