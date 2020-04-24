LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
The county reported 222 patients were hospitalized — 83 of whom were in intensive care units in the county. Riverside County health officials reported 957 people had recovered from the illness.
As of Friday, the county had tested 36,082 people.
In San Bernardino, health officials reported 58 additional cases and three more deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,666 cases and 80 deaths.
As of Friday, 15,368 San Bernardino County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
Ventura County reported 11 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its countywide totals to 476 cases and 16 deaths.
Of those 476 confirmed cases, 255 people have recovered from the illness and 25 were in the hospital with seven in intensive care units.
As of Friday, the county has tested 8,503 people.