



— Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks has served generations of Angelenos, but owner Christina Vega had to close the restaurant’s doors, like many others, because of Safer at Home orders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s scary, and I’m worried about my employees,” she said.

But she’s not the only one feeling anxious these days.

People have demonstrated against the stay at home mandates and some critics have questioned the veracity of the White House advisers on the Coronavirus Taskforce.

“I believe that it is a conspiracy to get rid of the current president,” Kurtis Bell, a critic of the shutdowns, said. “A lot of people dislike him.”

But a new poll from the California Health Care Foundation and Ipsos found 75% of those surveyed want the stay at home orders to remain in place for as long as needed.

On Friday, Los Angeles County said the mandates can start to be relaxed if four benchmarks are met:

Hospitals maintain capacity to treat sick and provide standard care;

Protections in place for the most vulnerable;

Capacity to test, isolate and quarantine those who are ill; and

Physical distancing and infection control measures can be maintained.

And with the season’s first heatwave continuing through the weekend, officials are concerned that people will rush to parks and recreational spots that remain closed — slowing the progress toward recovery.

“If you stay home this weekend, our case number will drop, and it will stop the spread of the virus and [we will] be able to start reopening the city sooner,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

But back at Casa Vega, there was no rush to reopen the 64-year-old restaurant.

“I think the concern would be is that if we open up too soon, then we find ourselves in a similar situation in a couple of months,” Vega said.

On the national front, a recent poll conducted by Fox News found that the majority of people surveyed support government mandates.