



— Jeff Bridges and Smokey Robinson are just two of the many artists and celebrities joining forces Saturday to raise money for the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

“Watch an incredible lineup that includes Jeff Bridges, Smokey Robinson, Carole King, Lisa Loeb, Tim Allen, Bobcat Goldthwait, and many others delivering performances that will take our minds off all the stress and the tension of this moment,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “And, also, help support a great cause.”

The online concert, All Together Now!, will be streamed starting at 2 p.m. on the event’s website and will be available free to anyone to watch.

“Supporters will enjoy not only a concert of immense talent, but one that includes being part of the bigger picture – one that embraces Los Angeles and a cross section of our community, which includes all those who have lost their jobs and have limited or no means of income until this pandemic passes,” the event website states.

The event is a collaborative effort between Rock Cellar Productions and the Get Together Foundation, and 100% of the money raised will go directly to the relief fund to help the city of Los Angeles support families and small businesses, relieve health care workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused and fund research for COVID-19.

Viewers can donate to the city’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Angeleno Fund through a direct donation button or by texting TOGETHER to 24365.