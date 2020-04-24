LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the price of oil plummeting because of coronavirus lockdown measures, and oil companies scrambling to find places to store their excess supply, the U.S. Coast Guard announced late Thursday night it will be increasing its presence around oil tankers off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
The Coast Guard announced that it will be upping its security for the 27 tanker vessels that are currently docked off the Southern California coastline.
“Due to the unique nature of this situation, the Coast Guard is constantly evaluating and adapting our procedures to ensure the safety of the vessels at anchor and the protection of the surrounding environment,” said Cmdr. Marshall Newberry, from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach, in a statement. “Coast Guard watchstanders, in partnership with the Marine Exchange of Southern California, are closely monitoring each anchorage to manage the increased number of tank vessels we’re seeing off the California coast.”
RELATED: Gas Under $2 A Gallon At One Riverside County Station
The Coast Guard is the primary federal agency responsible for security in U.S. ports and waterways.
On Monday, worldwide oil prices plunged below zero.