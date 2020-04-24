Comments
ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA) — The California Department of Parks and Recreation has figured out a way to bring the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to you during the coronavirus pandemic.
The department is live streaming different vantage points of the poppy reserve on their website.
Last year heavy rain throughout the winter fueled a huge superbloom that brought thousands of people to Antelope Valley and Lake Elsinore and Walker Canyon.
This year, despite stay-at-home orders, people have been seeing at the reserve taking photos and walking around.
Stream the poppy reserve here.