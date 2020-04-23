



— Nursing facilities across the Southland have become hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks over the past several weeks.

The surge in cases has prompted many facilities to use heightened protocols to maintain social distancing between residents and staff, as well as keep up with sanitation. The Reserve at Thousand Oaks, which houses about 148 residents, has had 10 employees and six residents test positive for COVID-19.

MORE: LA County Officials ‘Extraordinarily Worried’ About Coronavirus Spike At Nursing Homes

“I think they’ve bent over backwards to be careful,” said one resident, who asked not to be identified. “We’re confined to our rooms. They bring our food to our quarters. The people who bring the meals are very careful not to touch us.”

He says the staff is keeping a very close eye on the residents.

“They’re pretty strict about us maintaining distance from anybody else,” he said. “They take our temperature every day.”

MBK Senior Living, the parent company that owns The Reserve, said in a statement that they “have been following more than 20 heightened protocols 24 hours a day.”

MORE: Officials Name Nursing Homes Impacted By Coronavirus Outbreaks

The company also said it is checking its employees’ temperatures before and after each shift.

“We will continue to maintain these stringent protocols and adopt additional safeguards necessary to keep our residents, team members, and families safe.”

The Reserve has not had a resident test positive for the virus since April 16, MBK said.