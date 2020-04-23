



— As of Thursday, 26 million Americans had filed for unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many look for work, the largest security company in the United States, Allied Universal, is seeking to hire 30,000 additional employees nationwide during the crisis.

The company is looking to hire for 2,000 positions across the Southland, 1,100 in Los Angeles alone.

“Whether it’s threats against our nation, threats locally, it’s pandemics, it’s natural disasters, security is always in need,” said Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones.

“Companies are starting to gear up now for what the new normal will look like and that’s going to entail, potentially, temperature screening as you walk in and out of facilities. So we are doing that right now around the country with some major Fortune 500 companies, we’re doing it at healthcare facilities, and several of the high tech facilities.”

Jones said companies reached out to him weeks ago about how they will prepare to transition back to the office.

The plans include extra security to enforce social distancing and screening people coming in and out.

According to Jones, all training and protective equipment will be provided on the job.

“We’ve invested millions of dollars in providing our employees with masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizers. If we’re doing temperature screenings we’ve got these plexiglass enclosures or face asks for our employees,” he said.

“We’ve got sick days, they’ve got vacation days,” he said. “Additionally, across the nation, in different states and cities, they’ve implemented additional sick days for employees that have been impacted by the COVID virus.”

Jones said they are also looking to fill positions in finance, IT, and sales.

To apply, visit jobs.aus.com.