



— An Oregon man who wanted to use some of his coronavirus stimulus check to help people in need discovered that giving money away isn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

Larry Bellah, who works full-time as a welder, took $200 of his federal stimulus check and stood with his daughter in front of the Erickson’s Thriftway in Prineville, offering people $20 to help pay for their groceries.

But the initial reaction from customers was not what he expected.

“Most of them gave money to us,” he told KTVZ.

Bellah doubled his money, eventually ending up with about $400. But he was still determined to give some of his money away.

“People wouldn’t take our money, so we went inside and stood by the cash registers and bought everybody’s groceries until we were gone,” he said.

Bellah said he was able to buy groceries for about seven people.

He said he brought his daughter along to “show her that helping people is a good thing.”