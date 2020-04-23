Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be making an impact on the field because of the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday morning they made quite a positive impact on some lucky shoppers at a grocery store in the Watts community of Jordan Downs.
Everyone who entered the Smart and Final, located at 9850 S. Laurel St., between 6 and 8 a.m. got their entire bill covered by the team.
Some fans even unknowingly had their Dodgers gear on when they were surprised with the news about the giveaway.
“I don’t even know what to say, because it’s a crazy price, because we wanted to stock up for the whole week — this is more (food) than a week,” said one woman.
As it happens, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the store is only open to seniors, expectant mothers, those with disabilities and first responders.